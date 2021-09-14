New NXT Champion crowned on NXT 2.0 debut episode

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tommaso Ciampa is the new NXT Champion.

On the debut episode of NXT 2.0 Tuesday night, Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne, Von Wagner, and LA Knight in a fatal four-way match to win the title after Samoa Joe vacated the belt earlier in the week.

Ciampa is a former NXT Champion and held the belt from July of 2018 until March of 2019. Ciampa was forced to relinquish the championship due to a neck injury.

Originally, the fatal four-way match was supposed to determine a number one contender to Joe’s title. Joe vacated the championship on Sunday night after being informed by WWE medical officials about an injury. Joe said his time away would be brief, but his return date was undetermined at this time.

