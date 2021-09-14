Former champion reportedly re-signs with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former NXT UK Champion, Pete Dunne, has signed a new contract with WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that Dunne agreed to a three year extension and that Triple H was the one to present the new deal.

Dunne is a former NXT UK Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion. Dunne defeated Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago to win the NXT UK title and held that championship for over 600 days before losing it to Walter.

