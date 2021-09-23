News Ticker

9/22 MLW FUSION ALPHA RESULTS: TJP vs. Davey Richards, Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy, more

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 23, 2021

MLW FUSION ALPHA TV RESULTS
SEPTEMBER 22, 2021
PHILIADELPHIA, PA

Announcers: Rich Bocchini and St. Laurent

*The women’s flyweight division was announced and will feature The Sea Stars, Brittany Blake, Holidead, Zoey Skye, Willow Nightingale, and Nicole Savoy

CATCH-UP: MLW announces Fish vs. Moriarty in Opera Cup action for Fightland, updated lineup for show

