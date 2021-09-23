9/22 MLW FUSION ALPHA RESULTS: TJP vs. Davey Richards, Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
MLW FUSION ALPHA TV RESULTS
SEPTEMBER 22, 2021
PHILIADELPHIA, PA
Announcers: Rich Bocchini and St. Laurent
- The Von Erichs defeated Team Filthy (Kit Osbourne & Kevin Ku) in a Bunkhouse Brawl Match
- Gino Medina defeated KC Navarro
- Davey Richards defeated TJP
*The women’s flyweight division was announced and will feature The Sea Stars, Brittany Blake, Holidead, Zoey Skye, Willow Nightingale, and Nicole Savoy
