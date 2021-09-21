MLW announces Fish vs. Moriarty in Opera Cup action for Fightland, updated lineup for show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MLW has announced that Bobby Fish will take on Lee Moriarty for the first time ever in singles action as they face off in a first round Opera Cup Tournament match at the Fightland tapings on Oct. 2 in Philadelphia, Pa.

The entire lineup announced so far includes the following matches:

Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone – World Hvt. Champion vs. National Openweight Champion, Myron Reed vs. Tajiri vs. Aramis vs. Arez – Four-Way World Middleweight Championship match, Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead, Davey Richards vs. Tom Lawler – First Round Opera Cup match, and Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty – First Round Opera Cup match.

Other Opera Cup competitors include Alex Shelley, T.J.P., Matt Cross, and Calvin Tankman.

Vice TV will air matches from Fightland on Oct. 7 as part of a one hour special starting at 10p.m. Eastern.