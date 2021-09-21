NJPW Strong tapings lineup update for Texas including White vs. Eagles, Hikuleo vs. Robinson Texas Bullrope match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced some new matches for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack tapings in Garland, Tex. on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26. NJPW announced that NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White will take on IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion Robbie Eagles in non-title action on the Sept. 25 card. The company also announced that Juice Robinson and Hikuleo will continue their feud from recent episodes of NJPW Strong, as they face off in a Texas Bullrope match on Sept. 26.

The announced cards for both events can be seen below:

NJPW Strong: Autumn Atttack, Sept. 25 – Curtis Culwell Center (TV Taping)

Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay

Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles

Minoru Suzuki vs Fred Rosser

Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

Tom Lawler vs. Ren Narita

Juice Robinson & Lio Rush & Clark Connors & TJP vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Chris Bey & Hikuleo

NJPW Strong: Autumn Atttack, Sept. 26 – Curtis Culwell Center (TV Taping)