NJPW Strong tapings lineup update for Texas including White vs. Eagles, Hikuleo vs. Robinson Texas Bullrope match

By Sean Radican, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

September 21, 2021

NJPW has announced some new matches for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack tapings in Garland, Tex. on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26. NJPW announced that NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White will take on IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion Robbie Eagles in non-title action on the Sept. 25 card. The company also announced that Juice Robinson and Hikuleo will continue their feud from recent episodes of NJPW Strong, as they face off in a Texas Bullrope match on Sept. 26.

The announced cards for both events can be seen below:

NJPW Strong: Autumn Atttack, Sept. 25 – Curtis Culwell Center (TV Taping)

  • Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay
  • Jay White vs. Robbie Eagles
  • Minoru Suzuki vs Fred Rosser
  • Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs. Royce Isaacs  & Jorel Nelson
  • Tom Lawler vs. Ren Narita
  • Juice Robinson & Lio Rush & Clark Connors & TJP vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Chris Bey & Hikuleo

NJPW Strong: Autumn Atttack, Sept. 26 – Curtis Culwell Center (TV Taping)

  • Suzuki-Gun (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawler & Royce Isaacs)
  • Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo – Texas Bullrope match
  • Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori
  • Yuya Uemura vs. T.J.P.
  • Robbie Eagles & Chris Dickinson vs. El Phantasmo & Chris Bey
  • Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors vs. Will Ospray & ???
  • Jay White vs. Daniel Garcia

