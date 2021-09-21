NJPW Strong lineup announced for this weekend featuring White vs. Yuta in non-title action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan has announced the lineup for NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed set to air this Saturday at 10p.m. Eastern on NJPW World and on PPV on Fite.tv. NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White will be in action, as he faces Wheeler Yuta.

This show was filmed in front of a live crowd at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, Calif. on Aug. 23. Last weekend, NJPW Strong aired for the first time with an audience, as the show started during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and was filmed on a set with no crowd.

The complete lineup for the show is as follows: