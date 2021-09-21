SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ahead of Bryan Danielson’s AEW debut match against Kenny Omega on Wednesday night inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, Danielson thanked the WWE for his time in the company with a heartfelt column in the Players’ Tribune.

“Thank you, WWE,” Danielson wrote. “Thank you to the incredible superstars with whom I’ve shared both the ring and the road. For Savate-Kick Saturdays and locally roasted coffee. For being family when we’re away from family. For making me look good when I didn’t feel good. For deep conversations and pointless debates. For making me laugh — both in the best of times, and the worst. For all the small things that make life as a wrestler just a little bit more fun.”

Danielson also thanked Vince McMahon. “Thank you to the Big Man, who I know hates to be acknowledged,” said Danielson. “I won’t say much, but thank you for the conversations, the life lessons (about both what to do and what not to do), and the best hug I’ve ever received. I wish more people could see you how I see you.”

Danielson made his first AEW appearance at All Out in early September. He called Wednesday’s upcoming match with Omega the biggest of his career and AEW “a groundbreaking promotion — a company that’s modernizing wrestling and giving fans their first true alternative in a long time.”

Danielson is a two-time WrestleMania main eventer and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

CATCH-UP: Ric Flair comments on Dark Side of the Ring “Plane Ride From Hell” episode