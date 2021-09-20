SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ric Flair has broken his silence regarding last week’s “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring and denied forcing himself on anyone during that flight, including the flight attendant whose sexual assault accusations against Flair were a central point of emphasis on the show.

In a post on Twitter Monday night, Flair said that “my issues have been well-documented over my 40+ year career. The impact of drinking too much (which nearly killed me five years ago) has been told time and time again. The reason Rory (or anyone else for that matter) never heard stories of me forcing myself on ANYONE is simple: it never happened.”

Tommy Dreamer was suspended from his post in Impact Wrestling due to comments made on the “Plane Ride” episode last week.

Flair is a 16 time world champion and has wrestled for all the major promotions in the world including WWE, WCW, NWA, Impact Wrestling, and others. Flair requested his release from the WWE and was granted it in the summer of 2021. Since then, Flair has shown up in the Triple A promotion in Mexico and rumors persist that he will be joining AEW alongside Andrade El Idolo.

