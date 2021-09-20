Location for AEW Full Gear PPV event revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW’s Full Gear PPV event on Saturday November 13 will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Fightful Select reported the news on Monday afternoon.

Full Gear was originally scheduled for Saturday November 6 in St. Louis. AEW pushed the show back one week due to the UFC 268 PPV taking place on the same day. The location of the event was changed as well.

At this time, the venue of the event in Minneapolis is unknown at this time.

