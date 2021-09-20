Changes made to AEW Rampage announce team

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricky Starks will be joining the AEW Rampage announce team on a full-time basis. He will replace Mark Henry in the role.

Starks revealed the news on the WrestleTalk podcast. Starks made his Rampage announce team debut this past Friday on Rampage. He dabbled in other commentary stints on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

Ricky Starks is the FTW Champion and currently embroiled in a feud with former Team Taz member, Brian Cage.

