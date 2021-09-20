VIP AUDIO 9/20 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Barry Murphy chats with Alan about all things AEW at the onset of their huge week in Flushing Meadows (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined once again by Barry Murphy in his role as our official AEW correspondent on the show. There is quite a bit to discuss since Alan and Barry last talked wrestling’s hottest promotion, and they touched on plenty of it here as we look ahead to Flushing Meadows, New York and a double dose of Grand Slam action in Arthur Ashe stadium. We could have talked Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev (L2 + Left; legends understand), but it’s time for them to step off the court as CM Punk, MJF, The Elite, and Bryan Danielson move to the baseline and look to smash some more aces in this incredible period for Coach Tony K and his team. Don’t worry, the show isn’t filled with tennis puns, as Alan and Barry talk Punk’s arrival from all angles, dissect how things stand for the members of The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle now that their feud is in the rear view mirror, and preview what they’re most hyped for this week. This could have been a five set marathon (sorry!) with no shortage of interesting things going on in AEW, but settle in for a nice tidy hour and a half instead to get you hyped for this week. Game, set, match!

