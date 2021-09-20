9/20 ROH TV RESULTS: Pageot’s alt-perspective on a pure division episode featuring a gauntlet match and Mike Bennett vs. Rhett Titus

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 20, 2021

AIRED ON ROHWRESTLING.COM

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

Opening theme.

-Quinn McKay was at the news desk and talked about the rise of the pure division during the pandemic. This week would be an all-pure division episode.

(1) PURE GAUNTLET

-Brian Milonas joined commentary and questioned why he was sitting out of the gauntlet.

(1a) WORLD FAMOUS C.B. vs. ERIC MARTIN (w/Will Ferrara)

Martin used his first rope break to avoid a drop toehold. He used his second immediately after to avoid a roll-up. C.B. rolled him back into the ropes to use up Martin’s third break less than a minute and a half into the match. Martin booted him to the floor. C.B. made him tap to a stretch submission.

WINNER: C.B. in 3:14.

-Delirious was entrant #2. [C]

(1b) WORLD FAMOUS C.B. vs. DELIRIOUS

The bell rang and Delirious went nuts. C.B. got a legscissors. Delirious used his first rope break. Delirious ran the ropes (all four of them). C.B. returned the favor. Dragon suplex from C.B. Cobra clutch from Delirious. Slow motion leapfrog, turn-around sequence from C.B. Triangle choke from Delirious for the tap out.

WINNER: Delirious in 5:31.

-LSG was out next. [C]

(1c) DELIRIOUS vs. LSG

LSG used his first rope break a minute and a half into the match. Springboard forearm from LSG for two. Brainbuster from Delirious. Muta lock from LSG. Tap.

WINNER: LSG in 5:21.

-Joe Keys was next. [C]

(1d) LSG vs. JOE KEYS (w/Will Ferrara)

Basic back and forth wrestling with Keys targeting LSG’s back. Half-crab. Rope break from LSG. A trio of German suplexes from Keys. LSG grabbed the rope to prevent a fourth, which used up his final rope break. LSG countered a superplex into a pin.

WINNER: LSG in 4:37.

-Brian Johnson was out next with a mic, talking trash about pure wrestling.

(1e) LSG vs. BRIAN JOHNSON

Saintsplosion from LSG but Johnson’s foot was on the rope. It prevented the three but used up Johnson’s first rope break. Johnson with a closed fist to the face and his feet on the ropes for the pin. The referee saw but LSG was out of rope breaks so it was legal.

WINNER: Brian Johnson in 1:04. [C]

(Pageot’s Perspective: It wasn’t clear going into the commercials but Johnson was the final entrant. The commentators stressed that this was Johnson entering the pure division for the first time. With no fans, all dojo staff and trainees, and nobody who’s currently in any sort of meaningful role on ROH programming, this match was the definition of filler.)

-Tracy Williams accompanied Rhett Titus onto the stage and replaced Brian Milonas at commentary.

(2) MIKE BENNETT vs. RHETT TITUS

Slow going in the opening minutes. [C]

A Boston crab from Titus forced Bennett to use his first rope break. Titus forced Bennett back into the ropes. Bennett used his second rope break to avoid being thrown. Chops from Bennett. Discus forearm as Titus was coming off the ropes. Titus grabbed the ropes to stop a pinfall. Bennett went after Titus’ left ankle. [C]

Bennett used his final rope break to prevent a pin attempt. Titus put on a camel clutch in the ropes. He released to hit a gutwrench suplex. Bennett put an ankle lock on Titus while he was in the ropes. The referee allowed it and Titus scrambled back to the ropes to use his second break. They traded slaps. Titus’ leg gave out and Bennett dropkicked it. Anklelock from Bennett again. Titus rolled into a pin. Backslide from Bennett. More back and forth pin attempts. The clock ran out at 15:00.

WINNER: Mike Bennett in 15:00 by judges’ decision.

(Pageot’s Perspective: There was no indication of who the judges are or why they chose Bennett, though the commentary team had their theories. Hopefully next week begins to address Death Before Dishonor fallout, though the announced matches don’t seem like it. When people talk about how ROH television holds back the promotion overall and continues to feel flat, unimportant, and unexciting, this is the kind of thing they’re talking about. Any other promotion would have a hot follow-up to their PPV with the new champions and big feuds being spotlighted. But, then again, most promotions have a consistent night and time that their shows air instead of “Fridays in this state, Saturdays in this market, Sundays if you have cable, Mondays on this app…”)

-Next week: it’s PJ Black vs. Brian Johnson and Brody King & Jay Lethal vs. Kenny King & Shane Taylor.