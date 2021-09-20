SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW and the Owen Hard Foundation have entered into a working partnership with one another to “honor the legacy of late wrestler Owen Hart, a beloved figure in the professional wrestling community and beyond.” The company revealed the news in a press release on Monday morning.

#AEW and The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) Enter Into A Relationship to Honor World Renowned Wrestler Owen Hart’s Legacy To read the full release visit – https://t.co/Ba1WJx0PJS pic.twitter.com/Y43ZNydS9V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2021

The partnership includes the announcement of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament that will take place in AEW, with the winner earning the Cup named “The Owen.” The partnership also allows for “production and distribution of unique and original Owen Hart merchandise, including specified retail goods as well as the upcoming AEW console video game.”

“AEW’s relationship with the Hart family dates back to our inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing in 2019 and Owen’s influence is still felt today,” said Tony Khan, AEW CEO, GM, and Head of Creative. “To extend his memory and his legacy even further through this agreement is a powerful and meaningful moment for the entire wrestling community.”

The Owen Hart Foundation is a nonprofit charity that provides opportunities to folks in-need all around the world. Owen’s widow, Martha Hart, runs the organization.

“The Owen Hart Foundation is extremely pleased to partner with AEW in this wonderful joint venture to honor Owen’s substantial international wrestling career and the lasting influence he and his craft has had in the sport,” said Martha Hart. “We trust that Tony Khan and his amazing AEW team will do a brilliant job with this highly anticipated project.”

No details were revealed as to when the Owen Hart Cup Tournament would take place or who the participants would be.

