Minoru Suzuki will be heading to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 on October 22 in Los Angeles. Barnett announced Suzuki as well as Killer Kelly, Marina Shafir, and Calvin Tankman as participants in the event. Shafir is a former NXT star in WWE.

*LA BLOODSPORT UPDATE* Just Signed: MINORU SUZUKI returns to BLOODSPORT on 10/22 in LA! Tix on Sale NOW:https://t.co/uxxx0RX8j1 Plus:

Marina Shafir Debuts!

Killer Kelly Returns! GCW presents

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 7

Friday 10/22 – 8PM

UCC – LA Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/1a3LdXnGYM — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 20, 2021

Suzuki previously wrestled at Barnett’s first Bloodsport event in 2019 and went to a time limit draw with Barnett in the main event. Suzuki will continue a busy weekend after the Bloodsport event and will wrestle Nick Gage at GCW’s War Ready show on October 23.

