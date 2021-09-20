News Ticker

New Japan star, other names announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport in October

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 20, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: GCW
Minoru Suzuki will be heading to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 on October 22 in Los Angeles. Barnett announced Suzuki as well as Killer Kelly, Marina Shafir, and Calvin Tankman as participants in the event. Shafir is a former NXT star in WWE.

Suzuki previously wrestled at Barnett’s first Bloodsport event in 2019 and went to a time limit draw with Barnett in the main event. Suzuki will continue a busy weekend after the Bloodsport event and will wrestle Nick Gage at GCW’s War Ready show on October 23.

