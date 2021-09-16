AEW Dynamite viewership down from last week, but still among best ever, beats Raw again in key demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite last night drew 1.175 million live and same-night viewers, the second-highest rating since the premiere episode, but down from last week’s 1.319 rating. Last week’s show featured the first appearances on Dynamite of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. This week featured Cole’s first match in AEW.

In the 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.44 rating, down from 0.52 last week, but among the better demo ratings they’ve drawn. It also beat Raw this week, which drew a 0.43. That’s two weeks in a row that Dynamite has edged out Raw in that advertiser-targeted demo.

Dynamite also beat Raw in the male 18-49 demo (0.62 to 0.50) and the male 18-34 demo (0.34 to 0.27). After less than two years on the air, AEW is beating the WWE flagship cable show in the demographics that TV networks and advertisers most care about. Raw’s advantage is among legacy viewers 50 and over.

AEW finished no. 1 on cable Wednesday night in the 18-49 demo.