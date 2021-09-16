VIP AUDIO 9/15 – East Coast Cast #569 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Big E crowned new WWE champion, NXT 2.0 debut, calls, emails, more (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, the guys talk WWE’s response to the momentum AEW has by crowning Big E as the new WWE champion this week. The universal praise and congratulations Big E received was very cool. How long will he hold on to that title? NXT 2.0 debuted and wasn’t received very well. An aesthetically pleasing arena didn’t compensate for the lack of known talent, the Vince McMahon, create-a-wrestler feel some of the more cardboard cutout guys had. And Vince’s god-awful naming conventions. Live calls, emails, and much more.

