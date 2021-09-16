News Ticker

Andrew Yang opens door for WWE wrestlers to contact labor attorney

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 16, 2021

Andrew Yang, a former Presidential candidate and New York City mayoral candidate, has opened the door for WWE wrestlers to contact a labor attorney in an effort to challenge their independent contractor status with WWE. In a tweet on Thursday morning, Yang said that if there were any performers in WWE who felt or feel misclassified as an independent contractor, they should contact Lucas Middlebrook, a union side labor attorney, so that they can “get what Vince owes you.”

The WWE classifying their performers as independent contractors has attracted mainstream attention from Yang in the past as well as from John Oliver, who dedicated a portion of his show on HBO to the issue.

