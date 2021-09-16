Andrew Yang opens door for WWE wrestlers to contact labor attorney

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Andrew Yang, a former Presidential candidate and New York City mayoral candidate, has opened the door for WWE wrestlers to contact a labor attorney in an effort to challenge their independent contractor status with WWE. In a tweet on Thursday morning, Yang said that if there were any performers in WWE who felt or feel misclassified as an independent contractor, they should contact Lucas Middlebrook, a union side labor attorney, so that they can “get what Vince owes you.”

Had a call with the Department of Labor. If you are a current or former @WWE performer who feels you were misclassified as an independent contractor contact @lkmiddleb and let’s get you what Vince owes you. Been a long time coming but this storyline is real. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 16, 2021

The WWE classifying their performers as independent contractors has attracted mainstream attention from Yang in the past as well as from John Oliver, who dedicated a portion of his show on HBO to the issue.

