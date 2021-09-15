WWE to make UBS Arena debut in Long Island ahead of AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE will make it’s UBS Arena Long Island debut on Monday November 29 for Monday Night Raw. WWE announced the news on Tuesday and kicked off a ticket presale that lasts until September 16.

This announcement comes off the heels of AEW revealing that they will be running the same building on December 8 for Dynamite.

Both companies are positioning for supremacy on the east coast. WWE recently ran a Smackdown super show from Madison Square Garden that featured the return of Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins vs. Edge 2. AEW will run Dynamite next week inside of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

