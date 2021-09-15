News Ticker

Special two-hour AEW Rampage set for next week, C.M. Punk to wrestle

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 15, 2021

Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage on September 24 will be a special two-hour broadcast and will feature C.M. Punk’s first television match in seven years. Like next week’s episode of Dynamite, Rampage will be taped from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

After Team Taz attacked Punk while he was on the commentary team during this week’s Dynamite, it was announced that Punk would face Powerhouse Hobbs on the show. Other announced matches for next week’s Rampage include Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Men of the Year and the team of Adam Cole & The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express & Christian Cage.

