AEW’s All Out breaks company PPV buy record

Sunday’s All Out PPV event drew over 200,000 PPV buys, establishing a new record for AEW.

Tony Khan revealed the news on Busted Open Radio saying that the official number wasn’t available, but that All Out was the most-purchased event in the company’s history. Previously, the 2021 Revolution PPV held the record at 125,000 buys. That card featured Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship.

All Out featured the in-ring return of C.M. Punk, Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship, and a classic cage match between the Lucha Brothers and Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. In addition, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho each made their AEW debuts during the show.

