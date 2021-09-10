News Ticker

Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole added to this week’s AEW Rampage

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 10, 2021

Coming off big ratings success for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole have both been added to this week’s episode of Rampage. Both men will be featured in interview segments in which they will detail why they signed with AEW.

Danielson and Cole both made their AEW debuts at Sunday’s All Out PPV event. Cole joined forces with the Elite, while Danielson was positioned against them, fighting them off to close the show. Cole will have his first official match with the company next week against Frankie Kazarian.

