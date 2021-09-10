Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole added to this week’s AEW Rampage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Coming off big ratings success for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole have both been added to this week’s episode of Rampage. Both men will be featured in interview segments in which they will detail why they signed with AEW.

Today our Countdown crew is interviewing the two huge new free agent stars who arrived at the end of ALL OUT, @AdamColePro + @bryandanielson, both speaking about why they signed with #AEW! We’ll see those exclusive interviews tonight on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/S0ip6cCQFX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2021

Danielson and Cole both made their AEW debuts at Sunday’s All Out PPV event. Cole joined forces with the Elite, while Danielson was positioned against them, fighting them off to close the show. Cole will have his first official match with the company next week against Frankie Kazarian.

CATCH-UP: AEW draws second largest audience ever, beats Raw in key demo