9/5 AEW ALL OUT PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report with analysis and star ratings on Omega vs. Christian, C.M. Punk vs. Darby, Bucks vs. Lucha Bros., Baker vs. Statlander, Jericho vs. MJF

KELLER’S AEW ALL OUT PPV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 5, 2021

CHICAGO, ILL. AT NOW ARENA

AIRING LIVE ON FITE.TV, BLEACHER REPORT, AND PPV

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Exacalibur

BUY IN PRE-SHOW

(A) JURASSIC EXPRESS (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) & BEST FRIENDS (Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta & Orange Cassidy) vs. MATT HARDY & ANGELICO & JACK EVANS & PRIVATE PARTY (Marc Quen & Isiah Kassidy)

WINNERS: Jurassic Express & Best Friends when Angelico tapped out to Jungle Boy’s snare trap.

(Keller’s Analysis: Lots of plugs for the PPV, understandably, during this by the commentators as everyone took turns getting in spots. The crowd popped for Cassidy’s hand-in-pocket series of moves.)

-After the match, the heels interrupted the post-match celebration, attacking Cassidy. Butcher made his return after seven months away and clotheslined Cassidy as the other heels kept the others out of the ring.

MAIN PPV REPORT

-Jim Ross introduced the show alongside Tony Schivaone and Excalibur.

(1) MIRO vs. EDDIE KINGSTON – TNT Title match

Kingston threw a barrage of chops at Miro in the opening minute and then an overhead suplex, sending Miro to the floor. Kingston leaped off the ring apron at Miro, and Miro caught him and powerslammed him onto the ringside mat. Then he lifted him and rammed him into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Kingston fought back and slapped away at Miro. Miro brushed it off and elbowed Kingston to the head to drop him. He dropped two fast elbows and scored a one count. Miro settled into a chinlock.

In the corner, Miro threw elbows at Kingsotn’s kidney area. When Miro went for a back suplex, Kingston held onto the turnbuckle pad and it came off. Miro then landed a kick and then smiled at the camera. Miro’s chest was bloodied and bruised from all of Kingston’s early chops. Miro applied his camel clutch submission, but Kingston lunged forward and reached the bottom rope to force a break. Miro showed frustration. Schiavone credited the fan support. Kingston surprised Miro with a sudden DDT for a very near fall that the crowd popped pop. The ref was late to make the count because the ref was putting the turnbuckle pad back on the turnbuckle. Kingston was about throw Miro into the corner, but the ref was in the way. Miro mule kicked Kingston, then landed the Machka kick for the win.

WINNER: Miro in 13:00. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good for an opening match at setting the tone, but not burning out the crowd with a ton of excessive highspots and near falls. Miro’s ring psychology has tended to be super smart and efficient, and the mix of styles blended well and was intense and tight throughout.)

-The announcers briefly discussed other upcoming matches.

(2) JON MOXLEY vs. SATOSHI KOJIMA

They exchanged chops mid-ring early. Kojima launched himself onto Moxley at ringside. Mox came back and dove through the ropes and knocked Kojima into the barricade. They battled methodically for several minutes. Kojima drove Moxley face-first onto the ring apron. The crowd was pretty quiet for a while, but that prompted a “Let’s Go Moxley” chant. The announcers noted that Mox’s elbow was bleeding, and it could be a weak point as he missed All Out 2019 due to an elbow infection. Moxley came back with a cross armbreaker. Kojima draped his leg over the bottom rope to force the break. Kojima came back with a KojiCutter. Both were down and slow to get up. They stood and exchanged strikes. Mox connected with a headbutt and two consecutive Paradigm Shifts for the win.

WINNER: Moxley in 12:00. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Not all that different than Miro vs. Kingston in intensity, pace, and violence level. Good solid match.)

-After the match, Minoru Suzuki walked out. Ross said there is no meaner, nastier human being walking the earth. Mox looked slightly nervous and then nodded. Excalibur said, “The forbidden door has been blasted open.” Ross said he is known in the locker room as someone you don’t mess with. Excalibur noted he trained with the late Billy Robinson. Ross said he had breakfast with him once in Tokyo “and I was afraid to chew.” Suzuki entered the ring and faced off with Moxley. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Suzuki took off his jacket and exchanged words with Moxley. He elbowed Mox across the side of his head. Mox absorbed it and bowed and threw an elbow of his own. They continued to exchange elbows. Susuki laughed and then delivered a running boot. Mox laughed and clotheslined Suzuki. He almost went down. Suzuki then put Mox in a rear naked choke. He then piledrove Mox, who went face-first to the mat and didn’t move much from there as Suzuki stood over him.

(Keller’s Analysis: The crowd loved this. That’s a good follow-up to what feels like could be a progression of New Japan stars showing up to face Moxley – and others. The announcers did a nice job giving some background on Suzuki for those who weren’t acquainted with his rep.)

(3) BRITT BAKER (w/Reba) vs. KRIS STATLANDER – AEW Title match