New AEW World Tag Team Champions crowned at All Out

The Lucha Brothers are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions after beating the Young Bucks in a classic ladder match at AEW All Out.

The Lucha Bros set the tone early with a stellar ring entrance that featured a live performance of their music. The match featured fast-paced action, storytelling, and psychology with major spots involving the cage and a shoe stocked with thumbtacks sticking out of it’s bottom. The bloody affair had the audience roaring in approval. In the end, Rey Fenix hit a splash off the top of the cage before he and Penta hit their finish for the victory.

This is the first tag team championship win for the Lucha Brothers in AEW.

