SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ruby Soho has arrived in AEW.

Soho debuted as The Joker during the women’s Casino Royal Battle Royal at All Out and won the match after eliminating Thunder Rosa. Soho was formally known as Ruby Riott in the WWE and part of the Riott Squad with Liv Morgan. She was released from WWE in June of this year.

CATCH-UP: New AEW World Tag Team Champions crowned at All Out