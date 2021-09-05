News Ticker

Ruby Soho, formally known as Ruby Riott in WWE, makes AEW debut at All Out

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 5, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Ruby Soho has arrived in AEW.

Soho debuted as The Joker during the women’s Casino Royal Battle Royal at All Out and won the match after eliminating Thunder Rosa. Soho was formally known as Ruby Riott in the WWE and part of the Riott Squad with Liv Morgan. She was released from WWE in June of this year.

