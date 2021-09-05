Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki announced for Dynamite Wednesday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In his hometown of Cincinnati Wednesday night for AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley will go one on one with New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Minoru Suzuki.

At the All Out PPV event on Sunday, Moxley defeated Satoshi Kojima. As Moxley celebrated in the ring after the win, Suzuki’s music played and he hit the ring to confront Moxley. Both men brawled with Suzuki getting the upper hand and leaving Moxley laying in the ring with a Gotch-Style Piledriver.

Moxley and Suzuki have wrestled under the New Japan banner, but this is Suzuki’s first match in AEW. Other announced segments for the show include Malaki Black vs. Dustin Rhodes and the first Dynamite appearance of Ruby Soho.

