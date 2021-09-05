AEW’s All Out PPV event closes with two major debuts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW’s annual All Out PPV event in Chicago ended with two premiere talents making their debuts. After the main event, both Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson appeared in a show closing angle that will be talked about for quite some time.

Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage to retain the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Omega celebrated with members of the Elite in the ring and directed them to continue beating up the injured Cage. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus ran down to make the save, but were jumped and overwhelmed by the Elite. Omega cracked the microphone for a promo about being the best before the lights went out and Adam Cole appeared to confront Omega in the ring. The confrontation didn’t last long as Cole super kicked Jungle Boy and joined forces with his friends.

Omega, Cole, Young Bucks, and the rest of the Elite continued their celebration in the ring. Omega picked up the mic again to close the show, but Danielson’s music hit and he walked to the ring to a raucous reaction. Danielson, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Cage brawled with the Elite, cleared the ring, and celebrated themselves as the show went off the air.

The home of professional wrestling is All Elite Wrestling!#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/ysee0Ymz0h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

Danielson is a former WWE World Champion and wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 30. His last WWE match was against Roman Reigns on the April 30 edition of Smackdown. Cole is a former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion. He ended his NXT run losing to Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36.

