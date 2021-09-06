VIP AUDIO 9/5 – AEW All Out PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Full analysis of debuts of Danielson, Cole, Ruby, plus Punk’s return to ring vs. Darby, Omega vs. Christian, Bucks vs. Lucha Bros (116 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann with full analysis of the AEW All out PPV including the debuts of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, plus C.M. Punk’s return to ring vs. Darby Allin, Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros., MJF vs. Chris Jericho, Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander, Miro vs. Eddie Kingston, and more.

