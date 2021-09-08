9/8 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter, Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, Adam Cole appears, Bryan Danielson Speaks, and CM Punk Speaks, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 8, 2021

CINCINNATI, OH AT FIFTH THIRD ARENA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-A highlight video recap of All Out was shown.

(1) MALAKAI BLACK vs. DUSTIN RHODES

Dustin Rhodes and Malakai Black started by trading body punches, Rhodes got the early advantage by hitting a German Suplex from the corner, then throwing him to the outside. The brawl continued outside, Black hit a back suplex on Rhodes through the ringside table. Black took off a turnbuckle and then went outside once more to bring Dustin back in the ring. The two men battled around the exposed turnbuckle, but no one connected.

Black hit a kick and then transitioned to a rear naked choke, then Dustin hit some punches. Black countered with a heel hook, Rhodes had to grab the bottom rope. Black continued to kick Rhodes, which dropped him to the mat. Rhodes fell, to sell the injured leg s Black smiled over his downed opponent. Rhodes rose up and countered with punches, a lariat and the dusty punch. Rhodes then hit a power slam for a two count.

Black countered with a leg kick dropping him off the middle rope. Black then hit a running knee for a near fall. Black grabbed one of Cody’s boots that he left in the ring weeks ago, he threw the boot at Dustin and laughed. Dustin grabbed the boot and then hit Black with body kicks, he then hit a Canadian Destroyer for a near fall on Black.

Dustin tried a Bulldog, he wa then thrown into the exposed turnbuckle and then Black hit the spinning heel kick, leading to the pinfall.

WINNER: Malaki Black in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A great opener to continue the Black story. Dustin Rhodes is so freaking good, there are a lot of 25, 30, 35, and 40 year old wrestlers who would be served to study Dustin Rhodes big time matches.)

-The Lucha Brothers had a video celebrating their Tag Team Championship victory. [c]