AEW draws second largest audience ever, beats Raw in key demo

The first show following All Out and the AEW debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson averaged 1.319 million viewers on TNT. That number is up 26 percent from last week and is the second-highest audience for Dynamite ever trailing only the first Dynamite, which aired in October of 2019.

In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite drew a 0.52 rating, which was a 40.5 percent increase from the previous week.

Dynamite also beat Raw in the 18-49 demo this week. Dynamite averaged 681,000 viewers, which barely beat the Raw average number of 678,000.

Credit: Wrestlenomics