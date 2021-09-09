MLW announces first five participants for Opera Cup tournament to be held in October in Philadelphia, Richards, T.J.P, Lawlor headline list of announced participants

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MLW has announced the first 5 participants in the 8-man Opera Cup Tournament, which takes place at the MLW Fightland event on Oct. 2 in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena.

The first five men in the tournament are Tom Lawlor, Matt Cross, Davey Richards, T.J.P, and Calvin Tankman, Lawlor won the 2020 edition of The Opera Cup. The next three participants will be announced by MLW in the coming weeks.

MLW owner Court Bauer commented on the announcement of the participants in the tournament saying, “For this year’s Opera Cup, we’ve assembled an incredibly diverse line-up of fighters and exciting surprises that will make for some of the most explosive match-ups the tournament has seen to date. The Opera Cup is dedicated to the great men who have fought valiantly before us and MLW has brought it back to reignite the spirit of the greats who preceded today and tomorrow’s greats.”

You can read the entire press release on The Opera Cup Tournament from MLW below: