WWE pitched Adam Cole to be Keith Lee’s manager, per report

WWE’s pitch to Adam Cole in an attempt to keep him with the company involved him being a manager.

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported today that WWE pitched a heel manager gimmick for Adam Cole, slated to be the mouth behind Keith Lee.

They indicated it would have been similar to the Lio Rush-Bobby Lashley dynamic from several years ago, notorious for Rush’s constant yelling of “Lashley!” into a mic during his matches and Lashley’s muscle poses. They indicated it was likely Cole’s name would have changed to avoid confusion with announcer Michael Cole.

They also reported that either Vince McMahon or Bruce Pritchard pitched the idea and that it did not come from creative.

Cole debuted Sunday for AEW at All Out after the main event, siding with The Elite just before Bryan Danielson also made his AEW debut.

