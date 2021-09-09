WWE Universal Championship match set for Extreme Rules

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Finn Balor at the Extreme Rules PPV event at the end of September. The WWE announced the news via social media on Thursday morning.

Last Friday on Smackdown, Reigns defeated Balor to retain his championship in the main event. Balor was jumped and beat up by the Usos ahead of the match beginning. Before Friday’s match, Balor and Reigns have had history together with Balor defeating Reigns to earn an opportunity to become the first-ever Universal Champion. Balor went on to be crowned the inaugural champion after beating Seth Rollins at that year’s Summerslam. Balor would relinquish the title the next day due to a shoulder injury that required surgery and time off.

Balor is coming off a run in NXT. There, he had memorable matches with Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, and others.

Extreme Rules streams live on Peacock Sunday September 26. Other matches on the show include Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, Damian Priest vs. Sheamus for the WWE United States Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

