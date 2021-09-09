AEW sets date for first TV tapings at Universal Studios

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW will begin taping television at Universal Studios on September 11. There will be a two sessions. One from noon until 3 and the other from 4:30 to 7:30. Tickets for both sessions are available now at AEWTix.com. The tapings will take place at Soundstage 19.

Be part of a live studio audience for #AEW action at @UniversalORL Florida, This Saturday, Sept. 11:

– Session 1: 12 pm-3 pm

– Session 2: 4:30 pm-7:30 pm

With limited seating available, and tickets are available for both sessions NOW at https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k pic.twitter.com/yoi8Lp1bwO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

According to Wrestling Inc. it is believed that only Dark episodes will be taped in the studio environment with Elevation, Rampage, and Dynamite all recorded on the road.

CATCH-UP: Cody Rhodes set for Dynamite return at Grand Slam, Adam Cole to make AEW in-ring debut next week