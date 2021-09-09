News Ticker

AEW sets date for first TV tapings at Universal Studios

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 9, 2021

AEW will begin taping television at Universal Studios on September 11. There will be a two sessions. One from noon until 3 and the other from 4:30 to 7:30. Tickets for both sessions are available now at AEWTix.com. The tapings will take place at Soundstage 19.

According to Wrestling Inc. it is believed that only Dark episodes will be taped in the studio environment with Elevation, Rampage, and Dynamite all recorded on the road.

