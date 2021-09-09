SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After over a month hiatus, Cody Rhodes will return to AEW on the special Grand Slam episode of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium to face Malaki Black. AEW confirmed the news on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

#AEWRampage this Friday on TNT, #AEWDynamite LIVE next Wednesday in NJ & @CodyRhodes returns to take on #MalakaiBlack at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on Sept. 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/jEt4F0Seua — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

Cody has been absent from Dynamite and Rampage since losing to Black on August 4. After that loss, Cody teased retirement, but was attacked by Black before an official announcement was made. With Cody not available, Black has taken out other members of the Nightmare Family including Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, Arn Anderson, and Arn’s son Brock.

In other AEW news, Adam Cole will make his in-ring debut for the company next week against Frankie Kazarian. Cole appeared at the All Out PPV event over the weekend and joined forces with the Elite. This is his first match since leaving WWE when his contract expired.

