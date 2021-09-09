News Ticker

Cody Rhodes set for Dynamite return at Grand Slam, Adam Cole to make AEW in-ring debut next week

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 9, 2021

Cody with his entourage (photo courtesy AEW)
After over a month hiatus, Cody Rhodes will return to AEW on the special Grand Slam episode of Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium to face Malaki Black. AEW confirmed the news on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

Cody has been absent from Dynamite and Rampage since losing to Black on August 4. After that loss, Cody teased retirement, but was attacked by Black before an official announcement was made. With Cody not available, Black has taken out other members of the Nightmare Family including Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, Arn Anderson, and Arn’s son Brock.

In other AEW news, Adam Cole will make his in-ring debut for the company next week against Frankie Kazarian. Cole appeared at the All Out PPV event over the weekend and joined forces with the Elite. This is his first match since leaving WWE when his contract expired.

