SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, plus the Dynamite debuts of Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, plus another promo from C.M. Punk.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO