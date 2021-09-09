VIP AUDIO 9/8 – East Coast Cast #568 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss AEW All Out including Punk and Darby channel Bret and 1-2-3 Kid, Adam Cole’s pitch perfect entrance theme, Bryan Danielson, Paul Heyman, more (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the ECC, Trav and Cam gush over how damn good AEW’s All Out PPV turned out. Good to great matches top to bottom, and the most wonderful debuts and angles run after the main event. A main event that exceeded most expectations. Punk and Darby channel Bret and 1-2-3 Kid. Adam Cole’s pitch perfect entrance theme. Bryan Danielson just wants to kick in heads and have excellent professional wrestling matches. Paul Heyman is stuck between a Brock and a hard place. New Day run another fantastic gauntlet. Live calls, emails, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO