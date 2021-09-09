News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/8 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk All Out and the fallout on Dynamite, latest episode of Marvel’s “What If…?,” book club, mailbag, more (136 min)

September 9, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Rich are back for VIP talking the obvious – AEW All Out and the fallout on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Trav watched both shows live and had opinions, taking note on who is being singled out to get a rub from established stars. Darby Allin and Powerhouse Hobbs seem to be tapped for that distinction. Becky Lynch is a natural babyface; don’t trust anyone that says otherwise. Another “light at the end of the tunnel is a train” episode of Marvel’s “What If…?” A brief stop at book club, and the mailbag gets addressed.

