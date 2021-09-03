Smackdown Women’s Championship match set for WWE Extreme Rules

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules is set.

This week on Smackdown, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville informed Becky Lynch that she would defend her championship against Bianca Belair at the annual event. They also said that Belair and Lynch would officially sign the contract for the match next week on Smackdown at Madison Square Garden.

On the show, Lynch and Belair confronted one another in the ring with Belair challenging Lynch to a championship match. For the second week in a row, Lynch dodged Belair and left the ring to a strong chorus of boos from the audience.

Lynch beat Belair in an impromptu title match at Summerslam. She appeared as a surprise opponent for Belair after Sasha Banks was removed from the show. Lynch hit Belair with a cheap shot to start the match and pinned her in 26 seconds to become the new champion.

