Brock Lesnar to appear on Smackdown next week at MSG

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar will return to the WWE next week on Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is Lesnar’s first appearance since he returned to the company at Summerslam after more than a year long hiatus.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Lesnar called Paul Heyman on his cell phone during an interview segment and told him to give a message to Roman Reigns. Later in the show, Heyman spoke with Reigns and said that Lesnar would be showing up at MSG.

Lesnar last wrestled a match in WWE at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. At Summerslam, Lesnar confronted Reigns after Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event.

CATCH-UP: Former WWE Champion set to join Dancing With The Stars