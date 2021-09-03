FREE PODCAST 9/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (9-3-16) “Lady Blossom” Jeanie Clark interview including her time as a valet for Chris Adams and Steve Austin, travels, addictions & recovery, window into territory days (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to Sept. 3, 2016 with PWTorch contributor Jim Valley hosting the “Saturday Morning Wrestling” Livecast with nostalgia topics and live calls, plus a live interview with Jeanie Clark, a/k/a Lady Blossom, who worked in multiple wrestling promotions on air including as a valet for Chris Adams and Steve Austin. She talks about her travels, her heartbreak, her addictions, and her recovery. It’s a fascinating glimpse into the 1980s and early ’90s territory days for a woman from England orienting herself to the pro wrestling industry and dealing with the ups and downs that came with that lifestyle.

