Two new championship matches added to WWE Extreme Rules

The WWE Championship and WWE United States Championship will both be defended at WWE’s upcoming PPV event, Extreme Rules.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Sheamus defeated Drew McIntyre to earn the spot as number one contender and will face Damian Priest for the United States Championship at the PPV. As for the WWE Championship, Bobby Lashley confronted Randy Orton in the ring to kick off Raw. Lashley fumed about being hit with an RKO last week and said he wanted to get his hands on Orton. Orton obliged, but said that when they fight, he wanted the WWE Championship on the line. Lashley agreed and their match was made official for the PPV as well.

WWE Extreme Rules airs live on Peacock on Sunday September 26. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship will also take place on the show.

