Vince McMahon not present at this week’s Monday Night Raw

Vince McMahon was reportedly not at this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

PWInsider reported the news, but did not indicate what led to McMahon’s absence. The report said that Bruce Pritchard was manning the ship and running the show.

This week’s episode of Raw heavily leaned on the number one contender tag team turmoil match to fill time and drive intrigue. Bobby Lashley and MVP won the match and will challenge RK-Bro for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships next week

