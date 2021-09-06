News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review latest UFC including Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till, give thoughts on upcoming boxing bouts, talk AEW All Out, more (122 min)

September 6, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest offering from the UFC, including a breakdown of the main event between Derek Brunson and Darren Till. They give a brief rundown of the upcoming UFC fight card, give their thoughts on the upcoming boxing bouts featuring Tito Ortiz vs. Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield, and close the show with an extended conversation about AEW’s All Out PPV and the current state of pro wrestling.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021