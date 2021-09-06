NJPW announces entrants for G1 Climax 31

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan has announced the entrants in G1 Climax 31. The tournament begins on Sept. 18 and runs through Oct. 21. All G1 Climax shows will air live on NJPW World with live English and Japanese commentary available.

The winner of the tournament will receive a briefcase with a right to challenge contract for a title of their choosing at Wrestle Kingdom. The winner of the tournament must defend the briefcase as well following G1 before solidifying their spot on the Wrestle Kingdom card.

The wrestlers announced for the A block are:

-Kota Ibushi

-Tetsuya Naito

-IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi

-Zack Sabre Jr.

-KOPW 2021 Provisional Champion Toru Yano

-Tomohiro Ishii

-Yujiro Takahashi

-Kenta

-Tanga Loa

-Great-O-Khan

The wrestlers announced for the B block are:

-Sanada

-Taichi

-Yoshi-Hashi

-Hirooki Goto

-Jeff Cobb

-Evil

-Tama Tonga

-Chase Owens

-Kazuchika Okada

-IWGP U.S. Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi