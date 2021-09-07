FREE PODCAST 9/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood: Tag Team Turmoil, Charlotte-Jax rematch, AEW comparisons, NXT rebrand, live callers, emails (138 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Bruce Hazelwood to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. It includes analysis of the Raw Tag Team Turmoil storyline including Jimmy Smith’s choice of words when New Day were eliminated, comparisons to AEW’s tag team division and some star rating talk (with Jonny Fairplay, who did a run-in on the show), how Omos is coming along, and the possibility of Randy Orton challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title. Also, Doudrop, Drew McIntyre, Reggie, Riddle, Charlotte-Jax, Nikki, Shayna Baszler’s trajectory, and more. They also talk about the upcoming refresh and rebranding of NXT.

