Gable Steveson reportedly headed to WWE

Olympic gold medalist, Gable Steveson, has reportedly signed a contract with WWE.

On Twitter, Steveson teased that he had signed a contract, but didn’t officially declare who the contract was with. Dave Meltzer is reporting that the contract is with WWE. Steveson appeared at this year’s Summerslam event after bringing home a gold medal in dramatic, last second fashion at the Tokyo Olympics. The UFC have also been rumored to be interested in Steveson joining their promotion.

Just put the pen to paper… ✍🏽 — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 4, 2021

The report did not indicate when Steveson would begin his professional wrestling training or where and with whom the training would take place.

