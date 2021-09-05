Two championship matches announced for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced two championship matches to anchor the Labor Day edition of Monday Night Raw.

This week on the show, Charlotte Flair will defend her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax and the team of Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H will take on Tamina & Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Other announced happenings for the show include a number one contender tag team turmoil match to crown the next challengers to the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships and Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus with the winner facing Damian Priest at Extreme Rules for the WWE United States Championship.

