FREE PODCAST 9/5 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago Flashbacks: (9-6-16) Keller & Powell talk C.M. Punk, Ricochet’s future, Owens’ Universal Title win, Styles-Ambrose angle, Nikki, more (206 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first of our weekend double-header from five years ago, PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after WWE Smackdown Live on Sept. 6, 2016 with PWTorch East Coast Cast audio host Travis Bryant. They covered the final hype for the Backlash PPV, the women’s title match, a show-closing angle with A.J. Styles and Dean Ambrose, and the tag title tournament semi-finals. There are a variety of callers including some first-time callers throughout the hour.

Then PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell for the weekly Flagship as they discuss with callers and emails hot topics of the week including C.M. Punk’s UFC debut this Saturday, Backlash on Sunday, follow-up to the big angle leading to Kevin Owens’s Universal Title win last week, Ricochet’s future, and much more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net discuss a ton of topics including Backlash preview, ROH World Title match announcement, Damien Sandow in TNA, and more.

