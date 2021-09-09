Gable Steveson officially signs with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Olympic gold medalist and NCAA wrestling champion Gable Steveson has signed an exclusive agreement with WWE. The company announced the news via press release on Thursday morning. The agreement serves as WWE’s first-ever NIL deal and Steveson will join WWE while defending his NCAA championship.

As first reported by @ESPN, WWE has announced the signing of Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion @GableSteveson to an exclusive agreement! https://t.co/KWRnei182f pic.twitter.com/4gowLEhzIT — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2021

Steveson recently teased putting pen to paper on a contract, but didn’t reveal who the contract was with. Dana White and the UFC were rumored to be interested in his services as well. Steveson appeared at this year’s Summerslam event in Las Vegas off the heels of winning the gold medal in the Tokyo olympics.

