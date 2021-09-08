Triple H recovering from hospital procedure last week after having a “cardiac event” which WWE says was caused by genetic heart issue

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event, according to a WWE press release just issued this afternoon. The press statement says the episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Levesque is a WWE executive who has headed up the NXT brand for years. He is married to Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He was also a full time main event star for WWE and prior to that wrestled in WCW in the 1990s.