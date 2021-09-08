News Ticker

Triple H recovering from hospital procedure last week after having a “cardiac event” which WWE says was caused by genetic heart issue

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

September 8, 2021

Triple H (artist Joel Tesch © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event, according to a WWE press release just issued this afternoon. The press statement says the episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Levesque is a WWE executive who has headed up the NXT brand for years. He is married to Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He was also a full time main event star for WWE and prior to that wrestled in WCW in the 1990s.

Related Articles

3 Comments on Triple H recovering from hospital procedure last week after having a “cardiac event” which WWE says was caused by genetic heart issue

  1. “was caused by a genetic heart issue” – I hope no one takes that at face value. There are inherited cardiac risks for sure. But unless there were developmental (in the womb) issues – which is unlikely otherwise Levesque would not have been cleared to be a wrestler – then whatever the problem was arose out of either accidents or his life style.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021