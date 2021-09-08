Triple H recovering from hospital procedure last week after having a “cardiac event” which WWE says was caused by genetic heart issue

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event, according to a WWE press release just issued this afternoon. The press statement says the episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and he is expected to make a full recovery.
Levesque is a WWE executive who has headed up the NXT brand for years. He is married to Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. He was also a full time main event star for WWE and prior to that wrestled in WCW in the 1990s.
“was caused by a genetic heart issue” – I hope no one takes that at face value. There are inherited cardiac risks for sure. But unless there were developmental (in the womb) issues – which is unlikely otherwise Levesque would not have been cleared to be a wrestler – then whatever the problem was arose out of either accidents or his life style.
I wish him well and a speedy recovery. Sounds like too many trips to Vince’s steroid jar in his career.
His heart is broken because Vince took over NXT.